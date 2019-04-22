Grant County, WA- One Person has a confirmed case of the Mumps and three others cases are under investigation.
The four cases come from Mattawa and originated from a farmworker housing unit.
Grant County is advising individuals to check their children's and their own vaccination records, and check if they are up-to-date with the measles-mumps-rubella. (MMR)
Avoid kissing, hugging, sharing food or cigarettes and other close contact with anyone who is suspected of having mumps.
Mumps is a disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and a loss of appetite. However, mumps is best known for the facial and jaw swelling.