COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – When the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities extended North Idaho College’s “Show Cause” order in July, effectively giving them an extension to meet accreditation requirements, the lack of general legal representation still loomed over their head.
In their first meeting back on Aug. 23, the board went over the options, and controversially voted 3-2 to hire Sandpoint-based Boyles Law, against the wishes of NIC College President Nick Swayne. In a panel review conducted by the college of all applicants, Boyles Law scored 60%, the lowest of the four candidates, while Swayne’s preferred option, Stevens Clay, topped the list with a 97%.
In addition, the board asked both parties a set of additional questions, including asking for references, years of experience in higher education and whether or not the firm has had any criminal or civil suits against them in the past seven years. Boyles Law left those questions blank.
“We’re one bad board meeting away from losing accreditation,” Trustee Tarie Zimmerman said while discussing the issue at the Aug. 23 meeting. “I’m a numbers person also: how can we put forth someone who scored 60%? That’s a D-, just off the ledge of a failure. I’m not saying that Boyles is a failure but in terms of competition with other candidates, he doesn’t compete. We’re supposed to what’s in the best interest of North Idaho College.”
At the same meeting, the board also narrowly voted to retain Art Macomber, who loudly withdrew his legal counsel in May, agreeing only to stay on to help facilitate transition to a new legal team. He’ll be working on only three issues: working on NIC policies, on an ongoing evaluation of President Swayne and to work on an investigation of a pending personnel matter. While he estimates he will be billing fewer hours, he will be working at a higher rate of $400 an hour.
“The reason that I’m doing it is because of the extreme, I would say, reputational attacks that have been made on me by various people in the community, including the press, frankly, and so an attorney gets to account when they work for someone,” Macomber said. “If they work in a highly political charged, highly publicized situation, their fees can reflect that.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the board will meet in a workshop at 2:30 p.m. to set new policies surrounding board member conduct and conduct a presidential performance review.