"2019 Congressional District Census" is not what you may think

SPOKANE - As the race to the White House heats up, so are some tempers thanks to a political document that you may have gotten in your mailbox. The document reads, "2019 Congressional District Census."
A lot of people have reached out to KHQ saying they believed it was related to the upcoming 2020 census, but soon discovered, that's not the case.
"That really bothered me that they would use the census in order to try to further someone to open the mail," Ed Schaefer, one Spokane resident, said.
For Schaefer, and several others in the Spokane area, the plan worked. Replace the word survey, with census.
"The form looks very official, and it says at the top 2019 District Congressional Census. Then you get down here, and you get typical political questions, so it flip flops on you," Schaefer said.
Schaefer said he's never seen these types on questions on a census: "do you think political correctness has gotten out of hand in America," and "do you think the Democrat Party as a whole is promoting a Socialist agenda for America?"
At the very bottom of the document it reads: can the RNC count on your help to re-elect President Trump? Turns out, this census was paid for by the Republican National Committee, and aside from the questions, the RNC also asks for a donation.
"If this came to you, and it simply send 'we want funds for a political party,' 9 times out of 10, it would go in the waste basket," Schaefer said.
But, if the census has already got you hooked this far, there's one last box they're asking you to check, urging you to enclose a $15 processing fee.
"Well I thought the whole thing was very strange once I got into it," Schaefer said.
Vicky Dalton is a Spokane County Auditor, and she thought the census was strange too, but she's seen it before.
"Yes, actually I have. We've seen it a couple of times over the years," Dalton said.
Dalton said if you get something like this in the mail, you could call the Census Bureau and ask if it's real, because sometimes they will send surveys.
The Democratic National Committee has a similar document, and they do call theirs a survey, not a census. But, the questions are leading, including this question: "which aspects of the Trump presidency do you find most disturbing? Please choose four."
Neither the RNC or DNC returned KHQ's messages about their census and survey, but Schaefer said in his 70 years, this is a first from a political party.
"Here we are, we still have 18 months until the election, and we're already getting things like this," Schaefer said.
The Census Bureau says on it's website they would never ask for your money, credit card numbers, donations, or anything on behalf of a political party. Information about the 2020 census will be mailed to most addresses beginning in mid-March of next year. People can respond online, by mail or by phone. If no response is received, a census taker will come to your home to follow up in person.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
You could find something in your mailbox that says "2019 Congressional District Census" but it's not what you may think.
The "census" is paid for by the Republican National Committee, and there's more than 40 questions on the form. It also says "Commissioned by the Republican Party" at the top.
The document reads "Special Notice: You have been selected to represent Voters in Washington's 5th Congressional District."
The questions vary from asking if you support President Trump, to what media source you get your political news from.
You're not required to fill out the questionnaire, although it's urging you to respond by May 28.
One question says: "Do you think political correctness has gotten out of hand in America?"
Another asks: "Do you think the Democrat Party as a whole is promoting a Socialist agenda for America?"
At the bottom of the "census" it asks if the Republican National Committee (RNC) can count on you to re-elect President Trump as they fight to Make America Great Again. Then, it asks for money.
If you can't donate, you're asked to enclose $15 to help pay for processing the census document. You'll also get a letter signed by Ronna McDaniel, the Chairwoman for RNC. She says this is the largest Congressional District Census the Republican party has ever taken, and then asks several times for a generous contribution.
Democrats have done something similar, however, it was labeled a "survey". According to an article in the Baltimore Sun, it included the question: "“Which aspects of the Trump presidency do you find most disturbing?” the survey asks. “Please choose four.”
It then gives 12 choices drawing from varous aspects of the Republican president’s most controversial positions.
The RNC, DNC or the Census Bureau has not called KHQ back yet.