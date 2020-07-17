Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has reportedly passed away at the age of 80.
According to NBC San Diego, Lewis had recently been receiving hospice care.
In 1965, Lewis marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama and played a key role in the civil rights movement. During the Bloody Sunday march, Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by Alabama state troopers.
Lewis, a Democrat from Atlanta, won his U.S. House seat in 1986.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.