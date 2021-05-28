WASHINGTON D.C. - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is advocating for Fairchild Air Force Base as the newest home for the KC-46 Pegasus tanker fleet.
Fairchild is being considered for the new fleet after it was announced that the current fleet of KC-135 tankers could be retired soon.
Rodgers spoke with members of Fairchild's leadership Friday and shared her support for the its selection, according to a release.
Read Rodgers' statement below:
"Ensuring Fairchild Air Force Base is equipped with the best refueling tanker fleet is one of my top priorities. For years, I have advocated for the incredible men and women who serve selflessly on this base in Eastern Washington, and I will continue doing everything I can to advocate on their behalf."
"I am encouraged by the conversations we had this week, and I remain optimistic that the Secretary of the Air Force will give thoughtful consideration to Fairchild. I strongly believe that tremendous community support - along with the leadership and dedication of Forward Fairchild - has helped distinguish our base from other bases across the country."
"After all, Fairchild has proven to be a center of excellence for the KC-135 fleet and is one of the most equipped in the world to support these new tankers."