Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks to President Trump about Eastern Washington wildfire relief needs

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) spoke with President Donald Trump Wednesday evening, urging his administration to fully support wildfire relief needs in cities like Malden and Pine City, her office said.
McMorris Rodgers also sent a letter to White House Congressional Affairs Wednesday and according to her office, hand delivered it to President Trump with a packet of photos and stories that showed the wildfire devastation in Eastern Washington.
You can read the letter, here.
Last week, McMorris Rodgers visited Malden and Pine City to see the destruction the wildfires caused.
Here's what she said after her visit:
“It took my breath away to see the devastation in Malden and Pine City today. The city hall, post office, and fire station are all gone. 85 homes and surrounding farmland are destroyed, too. The community church up on the hill still stood despite fire damage on the backside. People had no time to prepare... My team and I will continue working to support recovery efforts however we can. Once Governor Inslee makes the official request for federal assistance, as is required, I will work to ensure federal resources are available to help our communities rebuild
