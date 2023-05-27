SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest stepped up big Saturday morning for the Dan Kleckner Golf Classic for veterans. Our connect center far exceeding the goal with your donations reaching more than $25,000.
The Dan Kleckner Golf Classic will take place the weekend of Aug. 11. Your donations will help treat area veterans to a round of golf at Downriver with lunch to follow. Sign-ups begin next week.
The mission of the Dan Kleckner Golf Classic is, "to support wounded warriors and local veterans and their families in need. Our intention is to provide funding to a variety of local organizations who each are helping our local veterans and their families in their own unique way. We believe this allows us to reach and assist a broad spectrum of local veterans who each have their own individual needs."
If you missed the show, you can still donate here: NorthwestGolfersForWarriors.org