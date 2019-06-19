A Connecticut man who told police he would turn himself in if his wanted poster got 15,000 Facebook likes surrendered to police Wednesday morning.
30-year-year-old Jose Simms was wanted by police in Torrington for failing to appear in court on a variety of charges.
The page far surpassed that number, but there was no sign of Simms for weeks until Wednesday when he turned himself in to police in Enfield, Connecticut.
Police said the wanted poster on Facebook for Simms received 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.
Simms is charged with four counts of failure to appear in the first degree and three counts of failure to appear in the second degree. He is being held on a $30,500 bond.