CONNELL, Wash. - In response to the racist remarks made by Connell students during a girl's basketball game Saturday aimed at Zillah student athletes, Connell High School Athletic Director Stephen Pyeatt posted the following statement via Facebook:
"To the Zillah basketball players, to the coaches and fans, to the Zillah community,
I want to take this time to apologize for the racist actions that transpired while I was in charge of the girls basketball game on May 22, 2021. I know that what happened has caused an immense amount of pain to you as a player, coach, fan, family member, and community member, and I am deeply sorry. You did not deserve this in any way, and no one should ever have to be subjected to what happened. I am sorry."