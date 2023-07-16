COOLIN, Idaho — A 378-acre fire caused by lightning on June 30 continues to rage through Coolin, Idaho, identified by firefighters as the Consalus Fire.
Currently the fire is 10% contained, with firefighters just completing a line around the flames on Saturday. In the upcoming days, fire managers plan to look for other ways to conduct strategic firing operations on the east and southeast sides of the fire. This should lead to increased containment.
Fresh crews are now replacing the crews who were working on the fire since its start.