SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Right now the City of Spokane Valley is working to replace the four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-land roundabout.
The south Barker Road corridor has been impacted by growth in the city, Spokane County and Liberty Lake. The city plans to improve the entire corridor from Appleway Avenue to the city boundary near 8th Avenue. The Sprague/Barker intersection is the first construction project of these improvements. The project is funded with federal grants and developer impact fees. The intersection is very congested and currently operating at a failing level of service.
The replacement of a four-way-stop controlled intersection with a single lane roundabout will reduce congestion at the intersection. Traffic features at the roundabout will include wider vehicle lanes, improved lighting and signage, drainage improvements and a shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Project cost is approximately $2.5 million. The contractor assigned to the project is Inland Asphalt Company. When completed, the roundabout will reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.
The traveling public is encouraged to use the intersection at Sprague and Appleway to access neighborhoods around S. Greenacres Road, E. 4th Avenue and S. Hodges Road.