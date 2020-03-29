Construction workers across the Spokane area are worried about crime and weather damage to their unmanned work sites.
Governor Inslee's announcement that commercial and residential construction are currently considered non-essential brought projects in Spokane to a screeching halt.
Managing member of South Hill Investments Chris Bornhoft said he's concerned his job site is a "sitting duck" in its current state.
"We need to get our entire exterior building buttoned up and secured so that we can weather however long this downturn is going to be," Bornhoft said.
He said the main building of the 31st Place Apartments needs siding, the garage needs a roof and the site needs more lighting. He said all of those boxes need to be checked to keep the building safe from weather and prowlers, the latter of which seem to be coming around more often.
Inslee's guidance memo to the construction industry on Wednesday lists several exceptions. One of them reads "to prevent spoliation and avoid damage or unsafe conditions and address emergency repairs at both non-essential businesses and residential structures."
Bornhoft said the vagueness of that language is causing additional problems.
"The contractors, they don't want to go to the site because they're afraid of there being potential ramifications against them."
Spokane Police Department sergeant Terry Preuninger says Bornhoft and his contractors don't have anything to worry about if they want to safeguard the building.
"If they're attempting to protect their property and keep it from being damaged by the elements, and it needs to be done so that it can sit idle for an undetermined amount of time because we don't know how long this is going to be, we would not in any way shape or form step in and say you're doing something wrong," Preuninger said.
As far as crime is concerned, Bornhoft said SPD officers have helped his team repeatedly with prowlers at the building. Preuninger said even more help is on the way to protect vulnerable sites.
"A lot of the different units are spending more time already at industrial and or business type locations that are closed, and so you're probably seeing a much higher visible presence there," Preuninger said.
Construction industry workers who have further questions or want more clarification on Inslee's order are encouraged to contact Washington State government officials.
