Paving area west of Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). 

WSDOT said drivers should expect alternating lane closures with flagging in both directions between Brooks and Espanola Roads until about 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!