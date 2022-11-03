SPOKANE, Wash. - Since Spring of 2022, construction crews have worked on making Bigelow Gulch a safer and more accessible road. Now, that construction is finally finished.
After months of work, Bigelow Gulch is now a four lane road with turn pockets as well as an added center median. Construction crews also added a traffic signal at the intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan, installed new sewer pipes, created a pedestrian underpass and added a luminar system.
The East Valley School District will also benefit from the construction and its completion. Crews worked with the School District to add cross walks from the high school to the middle school ball fields creating a safer environment for students.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today at 11 a.m. in celebration of the construction being complete. After the ribbon cutting ceremony takes place, the road will be fully open.