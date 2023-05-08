SPOKANE, Wash. - As preparations for the North Spokane Corridor continue, the City of Spokane is working on a construction project on Market Street in Hillyard to renovate the road surface and update the utilities underneath it.
The city says their goal is working to connect the intersection of Market St. and Wellesley Ave. with the Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) North Spokane Corridor improvements.
The ongoing construction in Hillyard on Market St.–and its closure–has impacted local businesses there.
"Oh it's definitely dropped the business down for sure," Ryan Miller said
Miller owns Give It A Shot Espresso located right on Market St., and says the road closure right in front of his business certainly hasn't been easy.
"I'm on Uber Eats now, so that's really taken up a lot of the slack, thankfully," Miller said.
City of Spokane spokesperson Kirstin Davis said their contractors for the project have communicated with local businesses about the project's status.
"They try to get out every week–but sometimes it's nine or 10 days in between–and communicate with a letter where the project is and what's coming and what to expect, but they actually go door to door doing that," Davis said.
In fact, Miller said he's been told by crews that work is ahead of schedule for the area right in front of his coffee shop.
With Market St. closed, traffic has been diverted onto Haven St., making it a two-way street, and the city and the city has put up signs to let travelers know which businesses are open during construction.
"I've got a loyal customer base which is nice, so [I'm] thankful for all those people that have come through and dealt with this construction," Miller said. "If it wasn't for them, I'd be in big trouble."
Davis said local shops seeing a drop in business is always one of the unintended consequences of construction projects.
"We are always encouraging people to make that extra effort," Davis said. "Remember they were there before, and we want to make sure they're there after."
As for the project's future, Market St. closed in March from Garland Ave. to Columbia Ave., with that traffic diversion onto Haven St.
The city expects the Market St. portion of the project to wrap up in six weeks or so, and then the closures will flip so crews can renovate Haven St.: Haven will be closed and Market St. will handle the two-way traffic.
"Those are heavy, often-traveled streets, so we want to make sure that they are in good condition," Davis said, adding she hopes work on the project as a whole will wrap up by the end of construction season sometime in October.
"Everybody knows how long they've been hearing about the North Spokane Corridor, so this is many years–decades in fact–in the making," Davis said. "It's finally [at the point] where these things are just coming together, and where, if you will, the rubber meets the road, making sure all of those plans and that engineering is happening.
For more information on the Market St. construction project, visit the City of Spokane's website by clicking here.