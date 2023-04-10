SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane city drivers will require a little extra patience on roadways as several construction projects are set to begin throughout the city on Monday.
This year's construction season consists of 40 projects totaling $80 million. The City of Spokane says most of these projects focus on repaving and repairing Spokane's roadways.
When heading out on your daily commute, remember to stay patient and plan ahead when driving through construction zones. Travelers are also advised to follow the established detours for the safety of workers and residents.
Most surrounding businesses will be open during the course of construction. The City of Spokane reminds the public to support businesses impacted by these road blockages.
Here's a list of what you can expect starting April 10:
Riverside Avenue Project Completion
Crews will begin the final portion of the Riverside Avenue grind and overlay project. This project, delayed in 2022 due to weather, extends between Stevens Street and Wall Street and is expected to be complete by April 22.
Here's what drivers should expect:
- East and westbound lanes of Riverside Avenue will be closed between Stevens Street and Wall Street.
- North and southbound Howard Street will be closed between Riverside Avenue and Sprague Avenue.
East Wellesley Avenue between Haven and Market Street
Work is being done to increase road capacity and replace the water infrastructure under the Washington State Department of Transportations (WSDOT) North Spokane Corridor improvements. Travelers in northeast Spokane should expect detours and lane restrictions. At this time there is no set date for completion.
Thor-Freya Corridor
Crews are working to finish punch-list items between Sprague Avenue and Hartson Avenue, replacing temporary markings with permanent striping. This is a continuation of the 2022 project that started in March of last year and should be complete by April 28.
What drivers can expect:
- Intermittent lane restrictions at different times in both directions.
- Work is expected to be completed by April 28.
- In June, intersections will be rebuilt at Second and Third Avenue on Thor and Freya Street.
North A Street between Rowan and Francis Avenue
As part of the City’s 2023 Grind and Overlay list of projects, A Street will be closed in both directions between Rowan Avenue and Francis Avenue in northwest Spokane. Detours will be in place rerouting traffic to Alberta Street. This project is estimated to be completed on April 19 if the weather permits.
North Monroe Street Permanent Striping
North and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on north Monroe Street between Summit Boulevard and Boone Ave. Right now, the city says the final start date depends on weather temperatures. The installation has been delayed and is now scheduled to begin on April 17.
This work is set to install permanent striping to the new surface as part of the 2022 grind and overlay project. Temporary striping was used throughout the winter due to weather conditions.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On March 13, T.J. Meenach Drive closed from Northwest Boulevard to Pettet Drive. This construction comes as a result of the Cochran Basic Stormwater project which is set to install proper stormwater piping.
Construction on the Post Street bridge began in 2020 following a structural analysis that determined the bridge could not safely carry the loads traveling over it. This project is set to be completed by the end of this year.
One construction project expected to begin on Aug. 1 will affect the busiest bridge in Spokane. The Maple Street Bridge is an estimated $3.5 million project that will restore and repair the bridge deck surface and joints.
The Trent Bridge near Hamilton and Gonzaga University is an ongoing Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) project estimating $25.8 million. Crews with WSDOT are completely demolishing and rebuilding the structure that has stood since 1910. For information on WSDOT construction projects, click here.
For more information on construction projects throughout the city, visit the City of Spokane's construction webpage.