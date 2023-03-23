AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On March 7, a platform collapse at an Airway Heights construction site killed Ana Vetter, a journeyman carpenter working on the new Spokane Tribes Casino hotel. No other workers were involved or injured.
The incident has been under investigation. According to Swinerton Builders, the general contractor of the project, an elevated working platform collapsed. The cause remains unknown at this time, and investigation by Washington Department of Labor and Industries and local authorities is on-going.
"Safety is our number one priority, when something like this happens it is our responsibility to find out why," they stated in their update. "Our goal is that everyone takes time to fully understand the circumstances rather than reaching conclusions too quickly. It is our hope this can be brought to conclusion in the near future."
Swinerton said both the subcontractor and Swinerton Builders have reached out to Ana's family to offer support and condolences. At her family's request, a private jobsite visit was arranged. Counseling assistance was also made available to team members at the project site.
"Our thoughts are with the family and all affected by this terrible accident," they said.
The site closed after the accident for investigation. In the update, Swinerton said construction was set to resume on March 21 following a ceremonial blessing by the Spokane Tribe of Indians to honor Ana Vetter and all workers on the site.
Friends and co-workers remember Ana as a fearless go-getter, passionate about carpentry and a champion for apprenticeships. Missy Barnaby, a co-worker who thought of Ana like a sister, said going forward with the project would be difficult, but they would honor Ana by finishing the work she started.
"The only way we can get through this is by getting through it together, and it's going to be tough," Barnaby said. "Keep moving forward, keep building our dream."