SPOKANE, Wash. - While Mayor David Condon was unable to attend, several other managers and directors for the city kicked off the 2019 construction season with a briefing.
Scott Simmons, the public works director of Spokane, said the 2019 season will be another busy one with about $50 million of construction planned. The planned projects will aim toward improving roadways, protect the river, and replace agin water and sewer mains, he said.
" As part of our strategic plan, we're working to improve the experience for the traveling public, from motorists, to bicyclists, pedestrians to mass transit riders," Simmons said.
The briefing was held at Euclid and Green in north Spokane, a significant location, Simmons said, because an ongoing project in the area will be moving water out of the way for the north/south corridor.
In addition to continued work on the North South Corridor, other construction projects that can be expected during the 2019 season include:
NORTHEAST
Cincinnati Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to Euclid Avenue
East Central Stormwater Project
East Central Stormwater Project
Euclid Avenue Water and Sewer from Market Street to Ralph Street
River Infiltration Reduction from Mission to Spokane River
Rowan Water & Sewer Force Main from Haven Street to Myrtle Street
Spokane Street Preservation North, Phase 1
SOUTH
33rd Avenue from Bernard Street to Division Street
Geiger Boulevard Utility Improvements - Phase I
Havana Well Drilling at 5th Avenue
High System Reservoir 31st Avenue and Napa Street
Interceptor I-O7c Riverside Facility & CSO Basin 34-1 Control Facility
Spotted Road to Allman Road Sewer Replacement
Sunset Boulevard from Royal Street to Lindeke Street
Sunset Reservoir Rehabilitation Project West of Carousel/Canyon
Central Avenue Well #2 Rehabilitation
NORTHWEST
Driscoll Sidewalk from Wellesley Avenue to Bismark Street
Five Mile – Kempe to Woodridge Transmission Main
Five Mile Booster Station from Belt Street to Woodside Avenue
Five Mile Road from Lincoln Road to Strong Road
Francis/Alberta Intersection Geometric Improvement
Indian Trail Road Street Improvements from Kathleen to Barnes
Rossmoor Ridge Force Main Replacement
Spokane Street Preservation North, Phase 1
DOWNTOWN
2nd & 3rd Avenue Stormwater Piping
Erie Stormwater Facility from Front Avenue to Trent Avenue
Maple Street Gateway and 4th Avenue Living Wall
MLK Jr. Way/Riverside Drive Phase 2B
South Gorge Trail from Water/Ash to Clarke/Riverside
Sprague Avenue Rebuild Phase 2