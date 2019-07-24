SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction season continues in the Lilac City with a number of road closures continuing to impact drivers in the area.
Here is a list of some of the ongoing construction projects causing road closures around Spokane according to our partners with The Spokesman-Review:
- Jackson Avenue from Perry Street to Columbus Street will be closed until Wednesday, July 24, for pipe rehabilitation work.
- Starting Thursday, July 25, the south half of High Drive will be closed from Grand Boulevard to Hatch Street, also for pipe rehabilitation work. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.
- 33rd Avenue from Bernard Street to Lamonte Street has been closed off for a water and sewer project. This work will reconstruct pavement, perform a grind and overlay and replace sewer, water distribution and water transmission mains.
Euclid Avenue between Ralph and Market streets is also closed to traffic to relocate and encase water and sewer mains. A new water main will also be installed under Market Street between Euclid and Bridgeport Avenue and under Ralph from Euclid to Courtland Avenue. This work is being done in relation to the construction of the north Spokane Corridor.
- Five Mile Road is closed between Lincoln and Strong Road for a $2.7 million project that's completely rebuilding the road. Vehicles are not permitted. A detour is in place, which takes drivers along Johannsen Road and Cedar Street.