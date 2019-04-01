Spokane, Wash. Navigating your way around Spokane's construction will be something drivers will have to get used to especially if you want to head west on I-90 at Hamilton.
The project which was supposed to be completed back in the fall is taking longer than expected "What we ran into when we removed that top layer of concrete we ran into a whole bunch of rebar that was highly deteriorated," said Washington Department of Transportation project Engineer Chad Simonson.
Simonson says the Hamilton ramp - built back in the 1970s - was overdue for this facelift "What happens with our bridges, we designed our bridges in the last 75 years however that top surface that gets all the weather and all the traffic begins to kind of break down after 25 to 40 years."
The project should be done sometime this summer "We are speculating two months maybe plus or minus two weeks," added Simonson.
Travelers will have several detour options during the closure, but some will depend on vehicle height.
- Vehicles less than 14 feet tall can take the Second Avenue ramp down to Browne Street to access I-90.
- Vehicles less than 15 feet tall can briefly head east, exit at Altamont Street (exit 283 A) and then travel under the freeway and take the westbound ramp back onto the Interstate.
- Vehicles more than 15 feet tall must head east to the Third Avenue/Freya Street interchange (exit 283 B). Those vehicles then will cross Second Avenue and take the westbound ramp onto I-90.