Consumer fireworks illegal in several cities across Spokane County

The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind citizens across Spokane that setting off or selling consumer/amateur fireworks is illegal.
Cities in Spokane County covered by the firework ban include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Millwood, Liberty Lake and unincorporated areas of Spokane County.
All types of fireworks are illegal, including non-detonating military devices like large flares, certain propellants, specialty fireworks and larger devices used in public displays.
Firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, bottle rockets and similar materials that contain explosive or combustible compounds are also prohibited.
Sparklers, which many people believe to be harmless, are also illegal. Spokane Fire says the devices can burn at up to 1,200 degrees or hotter and can be dangerous.
This year marks 27 years since consumer fireworks were banned in Spokane County. According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fireworks ban has prevented an estimated 2,200 fires based on the number of firework-caused fires between 1983 and 1992.
Before the ban took effect in 1993, Spokane Fire said firefighters responded to 104 firework-caused fires in the City of Spokane alone in the span of nine days between June 28 and July 6.
Since the fireworks ban, Spokane Fire says firefighters have responded to just under five fires each year.
In addition to fires and injuries caused by consumer fireworks, fireworks can also have a negative impact on neighbors, pets and veterans suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder.
If you buy fireworks or light them off within Spokane or other cities covered under the fireworks ban, you could face fines from $500 dollars to $1,000 dollars.