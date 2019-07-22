Automaker Volvo is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles from model years 2014 through 2019, including the XC-90 and S-90.
The recall covers S-60, S-80, V-40, V-60, V-70, V-90 and X-60 vehicles with 2-liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine.
Volvo says a faulty engine component that could potentially result in engine bay fires in worst cases.
The company has not received any reports of accidents or injuries in connection to the recall.
Customers will begin receiving notices about the recall and are advised to contact their dealers for repairs at no cost.