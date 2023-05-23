OLYMPIA - Papa Murphy's, a take and bake pizzeria, has stopped selling its raw cookie dough while the Washington Department of Health investigates cases of Salmonellosis which may be linked to its consumption. The raw s'mores bars dough has also been pulled from sale.
The DOH reports six cases, ranging form ages 15 to 54, in Clark, King, Lincoln, Pierce, Whatcom, and Spokane counties. One person was hospitalized.
So far, four of the six patients report eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake. The product instructions warn against consumption of raw dough.
The company is cooperating with investigators to determine if the dough is the cause, and which ingredient in the dough caused contamination.
Salmonellosis infections are common and can be caused by one of over 2,000 strains of the Salmonella bacteria. Between 700 and 1,000 cases are reported in Washington state annually.
Symptoms of salmonellosis include:
- Diarrhea which can be bloody
- Fever
- Chills
- Abdominal discomfort
- Occasional vomiting
Symptoms can begin within six hours to six days and may last four to seven days. Usually, infections resolve with fluids and rest. Children younger than five, adults older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness requiring medical attention or hospitalization.
To prevent Salmonellosis, never consume raw cookie dough products, or products containing raw egg. Other sources include raw or undercooked ground beef or poultry, and unpasteurized or raw milk. Salmonella dies at temperatures between 145 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit, so cooking your food thoroughly is an easy way to prevent infection. You should also wash your hands after contact with animals, their food, or their living environments, especially before handling food.
For more information on Salmonella, visit the Center for Disease Control website.