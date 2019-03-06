Washington Beef, LLC out of Toppenish, Wash., is recalling over 30,000 pounds of ground beef chubs products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic and metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018 and include a "Use or Freeze by" date of 1/20/19.
The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall have an establishment number of 235 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide. The issue was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on Feb. 28.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Consumers who may have purchased these products are encouraged to check their freezers and not consume them. The beef should be either thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.