SPOKANE, Wash. - With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there's a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up.
When the cooling center was put up, the Spokane Fire Marshal inspected the tent, and wasn't able to issue a permit because the Washington Department of Transportation hadn't officially approved the tent being put up on their land, according to a release by the City of Spokane on Friday.
The City says they issued a notice of violation to WSDOT for the cooling tent, requesting it be taken down by Monday, Aug. 1, when temps are anticipated to begin cooling down. WSDOT could face a $536 fine for each day the tent stays up past the City's deadline.
In a joint statement released on Friday, WSDOT and the Washington State Department of Commerce said they will not take action during the extreme weather to remove the cooling center, citing safety concerns for the residents of Camp Hope.
Their statement from WSDOT and the Washington State Department of Commerce can be read in full below:
"Ultimately, the safety and well-being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of violation, the state will not take action during this extreme weather to remove the cooling center.
"This encampment began as a protest to the city administration’s inaction to provide social and health services and their treatment of individuals experiencing homelessness. The state has repeatedly requested the city administration engage and find constructive solutions to ensure basic public safety and health standards are met and find safer shelter and long-term housing options.
"We are hopeful the city administration and city council will coalesce behind a plan. Until then, we will continue to review other local proposals submitted last week and allow non-profit organizations to continue helping individuals in need."
In response to WSDOT and the Commerce Department's statement, the City of Spokane referenced the plan they submitted to the state last week, that they say would provide housing solutions to Camp Hope residents.
The statement from the City of Spokane and the Mayor's Office can be read in full below:
"The City, along with trusted partners across the region, submitted a comprehensive, innovative $24 million plan on July 21st to rapidly house individuals currently residing at the WSDOT encampment. The plan, as requested by the Department of Commerce, included immediate and long-term solutions to housing in the Spokane region. Mayor Woodward stated, “We strongly support housing stabilization for all and are eagerly awaiting the Department of Commerce’s approval of the regional plan. We are ready to move forward as soon as we receive the funding.
"For seven months, the City has been tirelessly working with the State to ensure not just the safety of the individuals at the camp, but also the safety of businesses and residents in the surrounding area. Contrary to the assertion by the State that the Administration has not responded to the encampment, the City has paid for on-site private security, near daily garbage removal, and extra police patrols, in addition to meeting with nearby residents and businesses to provide timely updates and hear their safety concerns. “We have been repeatedly disappointed with the response from the State that the City has not provided assistance to the encampment. We are required to follow the law and that may conflict with the actions of organizations providing assistance, but we are open and willing to find viable, legal solutions that meet the needs of individuals at the encampment,” states Mayor Woodward."
Julie Garcia from Jewel's Helping Hands, the organization overseeing the cooling center at Camp Hope, said she doesn't want to take the tent down while temperatures are high, but will ultimately comply with whatever WSDOT requests.
"[We] feel like a football in the middle of this political game," Garcia said Friday. "But I want people to understand: they don't have anything else, [the cooling center] is everything right now. This is keeping them alive."
It's unclear what will happen next. Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said his main goal is to get all parties involved to work together on a solution and is hopeful that an agreement can happen on Monday between WSDOT and the City of Spokane to allow the tent to remain.
"It's just paperwork, signatures, lawyers need to talk," Beggs explained. "Nothing's going to happen from now until Monday–in the heart of the heat, the cooling center will be there, and lives will be saved. Then on Monday, I'm hoping the paperwork will get signed."