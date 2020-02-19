Contigo recalls 5.7 million children's water bottles due to choking hazard

Water reusable bottle producer, Contigo, is recalling 5.7 million children's water bottles due to a possible choking hazard.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the "Contigo Kids Cleanable" water bottles, which was first recalled in August of 2019.
Contigo received 427 reports of the spout detaching from the bottle and 27 reports of the spout being found in children's mouths.
The bottle was sold through Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through February 7, 2020.
The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles. Consumers can receive a new water bottle for free from Contigo. Those who received replacements during the August 2019 recall should also contact Contigo for a new bottle.
