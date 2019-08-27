Contigo is recalling millions of kids water bottles due to a possible choking hazard.
According to the CPSC, about 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles were recalled Tuesday, saying the water bottles' clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard to children.
The bottles have been sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through June 2019 in the price range of $9-24.
Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children's mouths.
The water bottles come in three sizes (13 oz, 14 oz, 20 oz), four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors) and have been sold in two and three packs.
Consumers are encouraged to immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.