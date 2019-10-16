Showers are arriving across the Inland Northwest with low pressure taking back over. The arrival of the rain for Spokane is primarily looking like it will be tonight into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we have mostly cloudy skies today, but pretty nice temperatures. Here in Spokane we will try for the low 60's.
After tonight's system we will see a series of storms move in all the way into the weekend. They will bring widespread valley rain, mountain snow showers and gusty winds. Tomorrow during the day expect mostly cloudy skies while our chance for precipitation increases as we head into the night. Temperatures tomorrow are yet again expected to be into the 60's.
For the weekend indoor plans are a must! Saturday is looking pretty wet across the entire state of Washington. The chance for showers continues into early next week.
