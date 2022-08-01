SPOKANE, Wash. - A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team's ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project.
Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
But Camp Hope organizers say they can help.
"We have reached out and told them, 'If you have any evidence, video evidence or physical evidence, of any of our Camp Hope residents committing a crime of theft—if you bring that evidence to us, we will help you find the individuals responsible in the camp," said Maurice Smith, a Manager at Camp Hope.
Owner Mike Reilly of Cameron-Reilly LLC, the general contractor working on the Thor-Freya project, wouldn't talk on camera, but he said the letter he sent the City alleges Camp Hope residents have stolen or damaged construction equipment, including solar panels, traffic signals, rebar, and more.
Reilly explained that when his company bid on the contract, Camp Hope didn't exist, and they had no idea the impact it would have on progress and costs. He estimates the vandalism alone costs $2,800 a week, adding the workday for his crews begins by taking stock of what's missing or broken.
Camp organizers say they want to help, but no one has taken them up on their offer.
"If a construction company or anyone else can identify property, rebar or otherwise, or generators, or solar panels... If you can I.D. it in the camp—we will walk you through the camp—and if we find it, you can either retrieve it, or you can press charges. We will help you do that," promises Smith.