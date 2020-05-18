Controlled burn destroys trailer after winds cause it to spread too quickly

A trailer is destroyed after a controlled burn spread too quickly due to winds in Grant County .
According to Grant County Fire District 13, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a demolished camp trailer and a half acre wildfire.
The fire also threatened a home but was not damaged.
"We can’t overstate how quickly fire will spread in the wind and spread easily to our vegetation and surrounding structures/vehicles. We ask you consider burning on another day if it’s windy," Grant County Fire District 13 wrote on Facebook.
According to Grant County Fire District 13, a burn ban starts on June 1.
