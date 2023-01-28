OLYMPIA, Wash. - A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms.
House Bill 1240 would ban "assault weapons", which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles that fit certain criteria, including being shorter than 30 inches and having the ability to accept a detachable magazine.
The term "assault weapon" excludes antique firearms, firearms that have been made permanently inoperable and firearms that are manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action.
Two amendments were passed during the executive hearing, including one that creates an exception for selling semiautomatic rifles to law enforcement.
House Bill 1143 would prohibit firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandate background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms and require dealers to record every transfer.
Republicans on the committee argued the bills are unconstitutional and wouldn't prevent gun violence.
"Violence is a scourge, and we need to do more to prevent violence in our society," said Republican Rep. Jim Walsh. "Restricting certain types of firearms, restricting the tool violent minds use to make mayhem isn't the right solution. The right solution is to try to reach the violent mind."
Democrats acknowledged HB 1240 won't solve the problem alone but argued it would help and would pass constitutional muster.
"We have seen continued incredibly tragic acts of violence, Democratic Rep. Storm Peterson. "While this bill will not cure that scourge, it is part of the solution."