Controversial land swap deal with Union Gospel Mission back on Spokane City Council agenda

A hotly-contested potential land swap deal is on tonight’s city council agenda, and both sides of the debate are preparing to make a stand.
The City of Spokane is considering a property exchange deal with the Union Gospel Mission. City spokesperson Marlene Feist says the city scouted multiple sites for a new stormwater filtration system, and UGM’s property is the best choice.
“This is the most economical location for us to proceed with this work,” Feist said. “It saves us about two million dollars.”
Some community groups are staunchly against the deal. OutSpokane board of directors member Maureen Smith says the city shouldn’t make any deals with the UGM because of the organization’s business practices.
“The UGM states in its policy, and acts on its policy, that they turn away transgender folks at their homeless shelters,” Smith said. “They say that they don't have the facilities for them, which seems to me to be no different than a lunch counter that says they only serve whites.“
The city says its focus is on making the Spokane River cleaner in the most cost-efficient way possible, and the deal wouldn’t be an endorsement or a rejection of UGM’s policies.
The potential deal is on the Spokane City Council Agenda for Monday, April 22. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and OutSpokane will assemble at the same time to stand against the deal.