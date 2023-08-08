SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion dollars.
This is the eighth largest jackpot ever. The jackpot has been growing since there has not been a winner since April.
"We've got new people and also our regulars are stepping up and buying it... including myself, finally," Andrew Swanson, the manager of Bulldog Liquor and Wine, said.
Bulldog Liquor and Wine has had a minimum of 15 to 20 people a day coming in to buy a possible record-breaking Mega Millions ticket.
Revenue from lottery tickets also helps various causes.
In Washington, lottery revenue gets distributed to state agencies, typically directed towards education.
"From our perspective, it goes into the state financial aid account and helps to fund a few different state financial aid programs. The biggest one being the Washington college grant," Katie Tallman, the Director of Communications for the Washington State Student Achievement Counsel, said.
The drawing will be Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Swanson told NonStop Local he at least hopes a lucky winner will be found in Spokane.