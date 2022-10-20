AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges.
Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a home at the West Prairie Village Mobile Home Park on North Craig Road. When he entered, he waved a gun at the victim before grabbing her by her hair, shoving her face into the ground and demanding to know where they kept their money.
The woman opened a safe in the home but it didn't contain any money, that's when Gorder tied her up, stole a cell phone and two cordless home phones before leaving. The woman escaped and immediately contacted the authorities.
45 minutes later, Spokane County sheriff’s deputies were notified of another home invasion on Garfield Road.
A woman reported was leaving her home when she noticed her car door inside her garage was open. She went back inside where she saw a man run across the back of her yard. She immediately called authorities and ran downstairs, that's when Gorder smashed a window on her deck. She escaped through the back of her house and fled in her car where she noticed items were missing.
Deputies found Gorder at a nearby property where they later detained him. He in in jail on a $100,000 bond.