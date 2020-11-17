SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect transporting a female and child in his car, crashed and tried to elude police, fleeing the scene of the incident.
On Saturday, Nov. 14 the Spokane Police Department attempted to stop a car near the area of Illinois and Perry. The car initially pulled over before speeding away in an attempt to elude the officers.
Authorities were advised that a female and child were also present in the car.
While eluding the police, the car struck another vehicle that was crossing an intersection on Perry and Indiana. The vehicle that was struck was driven by an elderly woman, who then spun into an STA bus that was parked at the intersection. Both the elderly woman and bus driver incurred only minor injuries.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and dropped the car off near Nora and Columbus, leaving the female and child behind. The car and passengers were quickly recovered by the responding officers. The suspect in question was 31-year-old Nicholas Glitz, who had fled the scene.
The next day, Nov. 15, authorities located Glitz and arrested him on multiple charges including attempting to elude, vehicle hit and run injury, reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Glitz has been convicted of 11 felonies prior to his arrest, including two previous charges or attempting to elude.
