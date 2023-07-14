SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man was arrested on Thursday after being charged with six counts of unlawful possession of firearms and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
In November of 2022, Spokane Valley deputies found the felon, Steven R. South Jr., asleep in his running car that was parked in a car wash bay. On his person were three guns, two bags containing suspected Methamphetamine, and over $1,325 in cash.
South already had prior convictions of burglary and forgery and was not legally allowed to possess firearms. Deputies booked South into Spokane County Jail for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and carrying firearms.
However, the following day he was bonded out after the Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner set his bond at $2,500.
Later that same day, the vehicle South had been found inside was searched by Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives. 6 additional firearms were discovered alongside drug scales, smartphones, suspected cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple holsters, magazines, and several types of ammunition.
Detectives established probable cause to charge South with six counts of unlawful possession of firearms and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, in addition to solidifying charges he had already been bonded out for.
South managed to escape police custody until July 13, 2023. With the assistance of the SWAT Team, South was safely taken into custody again and booked into the Spokane County Jail.