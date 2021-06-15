Convicted felon arrested for possession of firearm during traffic stop

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - During a traffic stop, a convicted felon was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began when a deputy ran the plate number of a red spray-painted Dodge Dakota. After checking the license plates, he learned they came back to a 1999 green Dodge Stratus.
The driver, identified as 42_year-old Michael Dingman, failed to yield for several hundred feet.
According to the sheriff's office, Dingman was moving around in the truck, throwing his left hand out of the open window while digging around in the center console area.
After Dingman pulled over, he continued his abnormal behavior and continued to ignore commands to stop digging around the vehicle.
According to SCSO, Dingman told police he picked the truck up from a family member’s house and was heading to a friend’s home to move some items. He provided a driver’s license but could not provide paperwork for the truck.
During the contact, a female’s Washington ID card on the driver’s floorboard was seen by the deputy.
Due to Dingman’s extremely nervous and abnormal behavior combined with the continued failure to follow commands to stop digging around, the deputy had him step out of the vehicle and detained him in handcuffs.
According to SCSO, the deputy planned to issue Dingman infractions for the violations and release him. However, taking into account Dingman’s continued highly nervous behavior, the deputy decided for safety to conduct a frisk of the vehicle for weapons first.
A pistol was located in the car. Dingman is a convicted felon (Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (2 counts), and Rape of a Child 2nd Degree) and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
After obtaining a search warrant, a loaded Taurus Spectrum .380 was recovered. A check of the firearm’s serial number showed it had been reported stolen. The stolen gun report matched the name of the woman's ID card seen on the floorboard.
Deputy Miller seized the female’s identification card and found a credit union member card issued to the same person. Upon further investigation, he found out that the female reported her purse was stolen from a restaurant in Deer Park earlier in the day.
Attempts to contact the registered owner of the truck were unsuccessful.
Dingman was arrested and transported to the Spokane County Jail. He was booked for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree.
Later, additional unrelated charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Burglary were added. He remains in custody with a total bond of $10,000.