Convicted felon arrested for possession of firearm during traffic stop

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spokane, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Hauser, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Trentwood, Fairwood, Country Homes, Town And Country, Chattaroy, Otis Orchards, Dishman, Mead, State Line, Newman Lake, Colbert and Opportunity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&