SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who is suspected to have robbed the Atilano's Mexican Food Wandermere.
On Aug. 11 around 3:20 a.m. deputies reported to a burglary at Atilano's on North Division Street.
The manager stated that he was watching a live video feed of the subject inside the business.
As deputies got on scene, they saw the front door shattered, the drive-thru window open and the cash register appeared to have been moved.
They saw a male walking quickly away from the drive-thru area and deputies were able to safely detain him.
Minutes later, the manager arrived to show law enforcement the video footage. The suspect in the video matched the man who was detained.
The manager estimated the loss and damage to his business was over $1,200.
The 35-year-old man had two prior felony convictions for burglary and outstanding warrants.
He was booked into Spokane County Jail for burglary, malicious mischief and warrants for obstructing, making false statements and theft.