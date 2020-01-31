Convicted felon arrested in possession of loaded handgun, heroin

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wanted convicted felon arrested Thursday night was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a small amount of heroin.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy with the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force emphasis patrol saw a man riding a bicycle in the wrong lane of travel.
Deputy Wallace noticed the bike did not have lights or reflectors, as required by law, so he stopped the rider.
The rider was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Wood, who was also found to have a confirmed warrant out of California with nationwide extradition. Wood was informed of the warrant and told he was under arrest as a fugitive from justice.
While Wood was being placed in handcuffs, he notified authorities that he had a pistol in his front pocket. The firearm, which was loaded with two cartridges, was safely seized, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During a subsequent search, a small clear plastic bag with a brown tar-like substance was found in the same pocket. A field test later showed a presumptive positive result for heroin.
Wood said he'd gotten the handgun from a friend who he refused to identify, according to the Sheriff's Office. He said he carries the pistol for protection and that he'd been shot at a few months ago in Tacoma. He was armed with a pistol at the time, but wouldn't say if he fired back, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Wood was found to have a felony conviction in California for possession/purchase for sale of narcotic/controlled substance. In Washington, Wood has felony convictions for second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Wood was taken and booked as a fugitive from justice for additional charges.
