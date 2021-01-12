Convicted felon arrested three times in a seven week period

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested by Spokane Valley Police deputies for the third time in less than seven weeks.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a car near I-90 and Argonne for not having a license plate.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Curtis Jones, eventually stopped, swinging his door open before being instructed to stay inside the car.
The deputy noticed Jones seemed nervous. Jones repeated multiple times that nothing "weird" was going on.
Items commonly used by heroin users were observed inside the car.
As the deputy began to check the VIN, Jones suddenly lowered his right hand and appeared to try and reach for something. He had Jones exit the car.
During the stop, Jones tried to flee on foot several times, even while handcuffed. Multiple 9mm bullets were found inside the jacket he was wearing, although Jones claimed the jacket wasn’t his, and he had no idea they were inside the coat.
Jones was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Obstructing and Resisting.
SVPD said after obtaining a search warrant, a loaded 9mm pistol with a makeshift silencer was discovered.
Jones is now facing three additional felony charges.
Prior to this arrest, on December 21, Jones was found with two pistols, heroin and a pound of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.