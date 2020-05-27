Convicted felon arrested with handgun in waistband during traffic stop

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men, including a convicted felon, were arrested after Spokane Neighborhood Resource officers pulled them over near a known drug house.
The driver, 21-year-old Andrew Hicks, was pulled over at the intersection of E. Pacific Avenue and S. Cook Street. He was found to be driving with a suspended license.
During the investigation, one of the officers believed the passenger in the car had a warrant. When officers went to detain him, the man physically resisted and appeared to be reaching for his front waistband.
Officers called for backup and once they arrived, the passenger was taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstruction. The man was identified as convicted felon, 36-year-old Davin Wells.
Wells was found to be in possession of a Glock handgun, which he had tucked into his waistband, as well as a large amount of crystal Methamphetamines, a butterfly knife, pills, a small digital scale and about $1,900 in cash.
Wells was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and dangerous weapons. Hicks was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Both men were booked into the Spokane County Jail.
