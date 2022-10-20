SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint.
The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of their child so she told Williams if he would like to see her, he would have to go through court.
On Oct. 18, the victim saw Williams sitting in a parking spot that directly faced her bedroom window. From experience, the victim knew Williams carried a firearm despite being a convicted felon. Before approaching the car, her and her husband armed themselves in self-defense.
As they approached Williams, he got out of the car pointing a pistol at the couple demanding to see his daughter before eventually leaving. The husband never raised or pointed his firearm. The couple then called 911.
While fleeing, Williams crashed his car and deputies were able to safely detain him.
In the car, deputies located an armed pistol, pills that appear to be fentanyl and Williams 2-year-old son who had no safety seat. The child is uninjured but was transferred to a nearby hospital as a precaution for further evaluation. Williams claims he did not know his son was in the car.
Right now, this remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible.