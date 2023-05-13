SPOKANE, Wash. - Two suspects are in custody following an hours-long standoff in North Spokane this afternoon.
Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) were investigating a theft call near the 12800 block of N. Jaydee Lane and attempted to contact the residents inside. SCSO says the people inside the home were not cooperative.
After noticing a handgun in a car that registered to one of the residents who's a convicted felon, SCSO obtained a search warrant for the car. After recovering the gun, SCSO found it was reported stolen.
Due to the nature of the scene, SWAT assistance was requested. Crisis Negotiators, Rescue Taskforce, Spokane Reginal Air Support Unit personnel and K9 Teams all responded to the scene.
Eventually, the two inside the home were taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County Jail. The convicted felon is being charged on possession of a stolen firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the first-degree and unlawful carry of a firearm, and theft in the third-degree.