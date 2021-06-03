SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with law enforcement during a domestic violence incident.
Late Wednesday evening police received a call from a woman who was in distress near Cora Avenue. 911 operators could hear yelling between two parties on the phone and sent officers to investigate possible domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and found the man at a neighboring house where he was barricaded away from police.
Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. After running a background check on the suspect, they discovered the man was a convicted felon as well as a registered sex offender. Due to his criminal history, the SWAT team and K9 units were called in to assist in the arrest.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The man arrested is 37-year-old Terry Grimm. Grimm was charged with Second Degree Assault (DV), Unlawful Imprisonment (DV), and Interfering with Reporting of Domestic Violence.
The Spokane Police Department encourages anyone who is involved in a Domestic Violence incident to call 911 or visit the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Resource Page at