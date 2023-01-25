SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD).
The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the incident. None of the four occupants of the apartment were injured.
SVPD deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 9700 block of East 6th Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a call that a bullet had been fired through the caller's apartment wall.
The caller said no one was injured, but her children were in the room the shot traveled through.
When they arrived, deputies saw two men in the parking lot. Both denied hearing a gunshot or knowing anything about the incident. Deputies then entered the victims' apartment and found they were uninjured but "shaken." What appeared to be bullet holes were found in two walls of the apartment, giving deputies an idea of the direction of travel.
Deputies contacted the occupant of the adjacent apartment, identified as Garcia. After being advised of his rights, Garcia initially denied any knowledge of a shot being fired from his apartment. According to SVPD, he eventually admitted he was cleaning a friend's firearm when the 9mm pistol inadvertently discharged toward the victim's apartment.
He claimed he didn't know why the gun went off and didn’t touch the trigger, but he was holding the pistol when it went off. Garcia’s friend took the handgun and left the location. He said he is a convicted felon and knows he isn’t allowed to possess a firearm.
SVPD was granted a search warrant for Garcia's apartment. During the search, deputies found ammo and other items related to firearms, but did not find a handgun.
Garcia was booked into the Spokane County Jail. He made his first appearance in court Wednesday for unlawfully possessing a firearm, reckless endangerment and making false statements.