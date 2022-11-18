SPOKANE, Wash. - Gregory Lynch, the suspect of a drive-by shooting in May which left one 20-year-old woman paralyzed, has pled guilty to one count of first-degree assault, a felony.
Lynch was sentenced to 10 years in prison, plus 36 months in community custody after his release. He was also issued a no-contact with the victim and ordered to pay restitution for her medical expenses.
The victim, Daisy Brough, was shot in the temple, lung, and spine after Lynch knocked on her door searching for a man who lived at her home. Lynch asked for the man, then suddenly open fired through the door, striking Brough.
A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for her medical expenses, in addition to funds raised through sales at Give It A Shot espresso following the shooting. The care of Brough's 5-month-old daughter was left to Brough's mother while she underwent multiple surgeries following the shooting.
Lynch, who is 20 years old has three prior felony convictions for assault. He was arrested in May after multiple drive-by shooting incidents surrounding the event that paralyzed Brough.