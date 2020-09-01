SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon received a non-life threatening injury after shooting himself with a firearm that had been reported stolen in a Spokane Valley burglary.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a caller dialed 911 on Monday, August 31 at approximately 5:41 p.m. to report a child had shot himself on the inside of this leg.
A citizen had placed a belt around the person's leg to control the bleeding while another citizen took control of the handgun while waiting for officers.
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the subject was an adult, not a child. They determined that 19-year-old Eric Denny had shot himself. Medics began treatment on scene before taking Denny to the hospital for what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.
The firearm Denny possessed had been reported stolen in a burglary in the 18400 block of E. 4th Avenue. According to police, Denny cannot legally possess firearms due to his status as a convicted felon and a respondent of a no contact order.
Denny's felony convictions include: possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, assault and robbery.
After Denny was cleared by medical staff, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
