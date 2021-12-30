SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was taken into custody by SWAT on the night of Dec. 29th after a 4.5 hour impasse with police and negotiators.
Around 6 p.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence dispute at an apartment on East Riverside in the Valley. Witnesses said they saw the female victim being punched and strangled by the suspect, 35-year-old Kenley A. Prince.
Upon making contact with Prince, Deputies were unable to convince him to leave the property. The victim was also unwilling to leave.
A check of Prince's record showed an active felony WA State Department of Corrections warrant for Criminal Mischief with a Deadly Weapon, in addition to a DV Protection Order barring Prince from contacting or assaulting the victim. Prince is also a convicted felon for Burglary DV, has a conviction for DV Assault, and has several additional charges pending for Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violations and Domestic Violence Assaults.
Given this information, SWAT, Negotiators, EDU, and Valley Fire RTF were called to the scene to assist. A search warrant was also obtained.
Several hours of negotiations followed with attempts to peacefully de-escalate the situation, but Prince would not surrender. At 10:30 p.m., SWAT entered the apartment and safely took Prince into custody under multiple charges. The victim was not injured by SWAT, however she did sustain injuries from the domestic violence assault by Prince.
Prince was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree (DV), Burglary, Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violation, and Obstructing Law Enforcement in addition to his WA State DOC warrant.