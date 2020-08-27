SPOKANE, Wash. - Two convicted felons were arrested following Spokane's third drive-by shooting in two days.
According to the Spokane Police Department, around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, a victim reported a car had pulled up next to him in the 2400 block of E. Desmet Avenue and he heard a gunshot. The victim said the car, a silver Mazda, was occupied by 48-year-old Randy Shaeffer and an unknown woman.
The victim was not hit by a bullet, no was anyone else in the area. The victim said he believed the driver was the shooter and had to lean across the passenger.
Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to find any bullet casings. Officers then went to a home in the 700 block of N. Altamont Street to look for Shaeffer and the car.
Officers found a Mazda sedan at the home that was registered to 25-year-old Lindsey Hendrickson, the victim's on-again/off-again girlfriend, according to police. Hendrickson and Shaeffer, who are cousins, were at the home and both were detained.
Upon searching the car, officers found an empty handgun holster and a spent casing. Hendrickson also fit the description of the woman driving the car at the time of the shooting. She was arrested on probable cause.
Numerous officers also obtained statements from witnesses and involved parties and also discovered surveillance video. The information identified Hendrickson as the driver and shooter and also revealed Shaeffer obtained the firearm from a family member.
Upon a search of Shaeffer's Dodge pickup, officers recovered a handgun wrapped in a shirt on the seat. Officers arrested Shaeffer for participating in the drive-by shooting.
According to police, both Hendrickson and Shaeffer are convicted felons and cannot legally possess firearms. Hendrickson has convictions for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a motor vehicle. Shaeffer has two convictions for possession of a controlled substance.
Both Hendrickson and Shaeffer were booked into the Spokane County Jail.
