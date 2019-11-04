SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his wife in 1997 is back in Spokane and on Tuesday, November 5, he'll be discussing the terms of his release with a Spokane County Superior Judge.
Thomas Dibartolo shot and killed his wife, and then shot himself in an attempt to stage the murder to look like a robbery gone wrong. Dibartolo, at the time, was a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy. His fellow deputies, and others, spent weeks looking for the murderer, until they finally landed on Dibartolo himself.
He was tried and convicted of First Degree Murder and has spent the last 22 years in prison.
Dibartolo was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday afternoon, likely his first time back since he was convicted. He'll go before Judge Hazel Tuesday afternoon to discuss the terms of his release.
KHQ will have further coverage Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.